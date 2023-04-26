Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $279.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.58.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Constellation Brands stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,486. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $261.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.44. The stock has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of -444.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -627.44%.

About Constellation Brands



Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

