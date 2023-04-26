Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 27th.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The business had revenue of $83.02 million during the quarter.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

Consumer Portfolio Services Price Performance

CPSS stock opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.85. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $15.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a current ratio of 7.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consumer Portfolio Services

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPSS. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 302.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 132,594 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 412.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 91,339 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 18.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after acquiring an additional 87,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $463,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.