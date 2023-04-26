ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.25

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.25 and traded as low as $1.65. ContraFect shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 585,752 shares changing hands.

CFRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded ContraFect to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Maxim Group raised ContraFect from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

ContraFect Trading Down 15.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFRX. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ContraFect during the 4th quarter worth about $393,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ContraFect by 277.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 351,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in ContraFect during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ContraFect during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in ContraFect by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 325,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 65,854 shares during the period. 27.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins, and Amurin Peptides.

