ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.25

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.25 and traded as low as $1.65. ContraFect shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 585,752 shares changing hands.
CFRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded ContraFect to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Maxim Group raised ContraFect from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.
ContraFect Trading Down 15.4 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.43.
ContraFect Company Profile
ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins, and Amurin Peptides.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ContraFect (CFRX)
