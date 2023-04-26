Contrasting Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) and USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA)

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) and Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for USANA Health Sciences and Jushi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score USANA Health Sciences 1 1 0 0 1.50 Jushi 0 4 2 0 2.33

USANA Health Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $52.75, indicating a potential downside of 15.75%. Jushi has a consensus target price of $2.55, indicating a potential upside of 504.84%. Given Jushi’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jushi is more favorable than USANA Health Sciences.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USANA Health Sciences 6.94% 16.92% 12.15% Jushi N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares USANA Health Sciences and Jushi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

52.6% of USANA Health Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of USANA Health Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares USANA Health Sciences and Jushi’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio USANA Health Sciences $998.60 million 1.21 $69.35 million $3.59 17.44 Jushi $284.28 million 0.29 -$202.32 million N/A N/A

USANA Health Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Jushi.

Summary

USANA Health Sciences beats Jushi on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About USANA Health Sciences

(Get Rating)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. It operates under the following segments: USANA Nutritionals, USANA Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The firm’s brands include Procosa and MagneCal D. The company was founded by Myron W. Wentz in September 1992 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

About Jushi

(Get Rating)

Jushi Holdings Inc., a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts. The company also offers hemp-based CBD products, including cannabidiol supplements, tinctures, capsules, softgels, and topicals under The Bank, The Lab, Nira+ Medicinals, Seche, Tasteology, and Nira brands. As of August 25, 2022, it operated 35 BEYOND/HELLO retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

