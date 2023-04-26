Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.96

Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.96 and traded as high as $1.57. Cortexyme shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 341,317 shares.
Cortexyme Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $46.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cortexyme
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cortexyme by 5,743.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 590,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 580,317 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cortexyme during the third quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 289.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 413,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 307,351 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 342.1% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 363,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 281,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cortexyme during the second quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.
Cortexyme Company Profile
Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as for the treatment of oral squamous cell carcinoma, periodontitis, and coronavirus infection.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cortexyme (CRTX)
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Is Still A Tasty Investment
- Why Do Tech Stocks Go Down When Interest Rates Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.