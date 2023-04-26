Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.08.

COVTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Covestro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Covestro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Covestro Stock Performance

Shares of COVTY opened at $19.82 on Wednesday. Covestro has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $24.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

