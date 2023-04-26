Creditcoin (CTC) Price Down 21.7% Over Last Week

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001101 BTC on exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $68.01 million and $15.72 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 21.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003526 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000697 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 217,464,279 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

