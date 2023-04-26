Cronos (CRO) Price Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 26th. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and $122.10 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0701 or 0.00000242 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00060045 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00038679 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00018600 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000210 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.