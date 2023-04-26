Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) fell 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.61 and last traded at $10.68. 110,239 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 207,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CGEM shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

Cullinan Oncology Trading Down 3.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cullinan Oncology ( NASDAQ:CGEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.06. Analysts anticipate that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 166.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 221,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 138,330 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 64.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 229,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.