Cumberland Partners Ltd Buys 2,375 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $368.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,445,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $390.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $360.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 649,189 shares of company stock valued at $240,317,705. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MA. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.44.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Articles

