Cumberland Partners Ltd Cuts Stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,214 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $6,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBA. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 278.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,373,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424,965 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 403.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,229,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,832,000 after buying an additional 1,786,692 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 36.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,648,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,686,000 after buying an additional 1,499,309 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 18.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,065,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,997,000 after buying an additional 1,421,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $32.25. The company had a trading volume of 361,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,831. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.66. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $29.59 and a 1 year high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Pembina Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.23). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 48.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PBA. StockNews.com began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.