Cumberland Partners Ltd Decreases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,786 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 2.8% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $26,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 10,338 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,743 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,074 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,290,566. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ COST traded down $8.38 on Wednesday, hitting $494.79. The stock had a trading volume of 657,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,507. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $564.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $219.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $491.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.80.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.