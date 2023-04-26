Cumberland Partners Ltd Decreases Stock Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lessened its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,828 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,953 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $5,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNS. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 555.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,840,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,118,692,000 after purchasing an additional 19,354,619 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 230.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,592,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 31.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,244,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,157,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736,216 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 70.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,297,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 570.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,902,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,600 shares in the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

BNS traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.95. The company had a trading volume of 655,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,180. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.43. The company has a market cap of $58.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $45.26 and a 1 year high of $68.59.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.15). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.774 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.15.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.