Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $19.30 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,771 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 2.0% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $19,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.37.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ABT traded down $1.52 on Wednesday, reaching $108.45. 1,824,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,324,492. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.95. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $118.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 62.01%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

