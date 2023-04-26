Cumberland Partners Ltd Lowers Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lowered its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,524 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for approximately 4.0% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $37,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

RY stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.82. 291,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,914. The company has a market cap of $134.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $83.63 and a 52 week high of $106.43.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.992 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $3.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

