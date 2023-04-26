Cumberland Partners Ltd Purchases 2,015 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 1.3% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 70,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,707,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 141,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,891,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 10,558 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,831,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ACN traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $271.91. The company had a trading volume of 960,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,577. The company has a market capitalization of $171.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $322.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $271.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.67.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

