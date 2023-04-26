Cumberland Partners Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Cumberland Partners Ltd cut its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.38% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 296.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 984,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,839,000 after acquiring an additional 736,488 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 246,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,342,000 after acquiring an additional 28,145 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 230,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 62,371 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 219,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 28,256 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 171,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EMQQ traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.04. 16,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,512. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $35.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.91. The firm has a market cap of $516.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.74.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Profile

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

