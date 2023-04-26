Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 28,187 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,187 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $184.73. 5,796,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,700,941. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.23 and its 200-day moving average is $170.96. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $190.41.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

