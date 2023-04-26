Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.67.

CUTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Cutera in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cutera from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on Cutera in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Maxim Group cut shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cutera in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Cutera in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cutera by 592.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Cutera by 2,861.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Cutera by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,348 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CUTR opened at $21.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.66. The company has a market capitalization of $427.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.57. Cutera has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.52 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 32.62% and a negative return on equity of 489.05%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cutera will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

