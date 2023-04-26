CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Position Trimmed by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 917,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 15,112 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.07% of CVS Health worth $85,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 34,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 8,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.1% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 18,288 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.98. 1,902,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,023,881. The firm has a market cap of $92.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.30. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $71.97 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 77.56%.

About CVS Health



CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

