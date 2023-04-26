Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.81

Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.81 and traded as high as $5.49. Daktronics shares last traded at $5.41, with a volume of 177,660 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Daktronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Daktronics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Daktronics Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average of $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Institutional Trading of Daktronics

Daktronics ( NASDAQ:DAKT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daktronics had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $184.98 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAKT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Daktronics by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Daktronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citizens Business Bank acquired a new position in Daktronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Daktronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in Daktronics by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 20,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,539 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

Featured Articles

