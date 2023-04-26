DATA Communications Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:DCMDF) Short Interest Up 287.9% in April

DATA Communications Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:DCMDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a growth of 287.9% from the March 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

DATA Communications Management Price Performance

DATA Communications Management stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,753. DATA Communications Management has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $2.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Clarus Securities increased their price objective on DATA Communications Management from C$3.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

About DATA Communications Management

Data Communications Management Corp. is a communication solutions company, which engages in the provision of business communication solutions, bringing value and collaboration to marketing and operations teams in companies. The firm also offers direct marketing, commercial print services, labels and asset tracking, event tickets and gift cards, logistics and fulfilment, content and workflow management, data management and analytics, and regulatory communications.

