Decentralized Social Price Hits $14.31 on Exchanges (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.31 or 0.00048037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Decentralized Social has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. Decentralized Social has a total market capitalization of $150.75 million and $3.71 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Decentralized Social Coin Profile

Decentralized Social launched on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The official message board for Decentralized Social is blog.deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

