DeepOnion Price Tops $0.0409 on Major Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 26th. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 45.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0409 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $937,924.60 and $780.15 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00138891 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00066065 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00032605 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00039813 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000161 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003551 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,914,393 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

