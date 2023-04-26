Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.31

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.31 and last traded at $14.32, with a volume of 79695 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deluxe in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Deluxe from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Deluxe Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $622.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.90 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 2.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deluxe Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.47%.

Institutional Trading of Deluxe

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 275.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

