DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,647 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 5.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,624 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth about $503,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DexCom stock traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $124.42. 908,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,330,173. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.57, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.16. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $125.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.39 and a 200 day moving average of $112.34.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $234,843.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,302,042.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total transaction of $25,854.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,035,718.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,213 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $234,843.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,386 shares in the company, valued at $6,302,042.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 195,056 shares of company stock valued at $21,969,899. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James raised DexCom from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on DexCom from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.11.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

