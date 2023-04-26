Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Sold by Mattern Wealth Management LLC

Mattern Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,819 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFIV. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 4,391,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,114,000 after buying an additional 1,757,215 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 943.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 653,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,872,000 after purchasing an additional 590,700 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,743,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,434,000 after purchasing an additional 483,580 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,127,000. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 3,671,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,628,000 after purchasing an additional 391,601 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:DFIV traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.97. 69,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day moving average of $31.08. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.52 and a 1-year high of $33.58.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.