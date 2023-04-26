Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Shares Bought by Mattern Wealth Management LLC

Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 618.4% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSV traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.85. 76,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,560. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.08. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.46.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

