Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 27th. Analysts expect Domino’s Pizza to post earnings of $2.63 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect Domino’s Pizza to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE DPZ opened at $329.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.79. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $291.00 and a 12 month high of $426.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $322.73 and a 200-day moving average of $341.09.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 38.60%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,800,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,993,000 after buying an additional 306,750 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 966.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,295,000 after buying an additional 262,373 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 312.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 244,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,578,000 after buying an additional 184,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $423,626,000 after purchasing an additional 84,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DPZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $316.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $352.69.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.