Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $9.02 Per Share

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dover in a research note issued on Sunday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $9.02 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.07. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dover’s current full-year earnings is $8.99 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dover’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.77.

Dover Price Performance

Dover stock opened at $145.46 on Wednesday. Dover has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $160.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.02). Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Dover by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dover by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Dover by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dover

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.19%.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Recommended Stories

