DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in DTE Energy by 966.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

DTE traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.27. The stock had a trading volume of 304,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,368. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.81. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $100.64 and a 52 week high of $136.77.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.9525 dividend. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on DTE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.67.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

