Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Agate Pass Investment Management LLC

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1,138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.67. 563,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,954,936. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $76.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $114.89.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

