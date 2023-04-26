East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 28th

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th.

East West Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 14.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. East West Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 22.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect East West Bancorp to earn $8.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $51.21 on Wednesday. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $80.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.39.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 40.38%. The company had revenue of $659.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EWBC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.13.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Irene H. Oh bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.51 per share, with a total value of $495,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 124,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,036.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $836,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 221.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,792,000 after acquiring an additional 86,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

