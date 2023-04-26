East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for East West Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.35. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for East West Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $8.60 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.90 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.13.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $51.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.82. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $80.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $659.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.68 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 40.38%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 22.51%.

In other news, CFO Irene H. Oh acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.51 per share, with a total value of $495,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,036.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Irene H. Oh bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.51 per share, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,036.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 1,681.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,515.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

