Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.86

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.86 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th.

Eaton has increased its dividend by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Eaton has a payout ratio of 37.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Eaton to earn $9.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.9%.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Performance

Eaton stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $161.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,439,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,312. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $64.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $178.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Eaton from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,601,896.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 2,880.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.