Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.62-$0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.48-$1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion. Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.48-$2.60 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Edwards Lifesciences from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.11.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.41. 3,077,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,401,436. The company has a market capitalization of $52.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.29. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $115.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,530,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,116,181. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,530,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,116,181. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $304,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,425.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,821 shares of company stock worth $7,749,733 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Dempze Nancy E raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 2,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.