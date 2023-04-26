Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.48-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.6-$6.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.85 billion. Edwards Lifesciences also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.62-$0.68 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EW. Citigroup raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.11.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.41. 3,010,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,402,356. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $52.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $115.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $543,043.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,051,800.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $543,043.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,051,800.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,530,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,116,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,821 shares of company stock valued at $7,749,733 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EW. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.7% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.