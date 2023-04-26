Eiry Roberts Sells 14,400 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) insider Eiry Roberts sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.48, for a total value of $1,490,112.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,121.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eiry Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

On Tuesday, January 31st, Eiry Roberts sold 1,457 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $160,255.43.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.72. 470,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,211. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.91. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 67.14 and a beta of 0.49. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.25 and a twelve month high of $129.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 10.38%. The company’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI raised Neurocrine Biosciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.