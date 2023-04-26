Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Trading 5.3% Higher

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.32 and last traded at $59.13. 140,272 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,109,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Elastic from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $83.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic Trading Up 5.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Activity

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.39). Elastic had a negative return on equity of 52.03% and a negative net margin of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $274.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $705,071.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 343,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,992,196.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $230,555.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,235 shares in the company, valued at $10,387,535.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $705,071.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,992,196.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,118 shares of company stock worth $1,055,917. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 418.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Elastic by 94.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Elastic during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Elastic during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.