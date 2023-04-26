Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.38.

Shares of NYSE ESI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.60. 1,233,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.86. Element Solutions has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $22.14.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $573.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.81 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ESI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Element Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,092,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,441,000 after purchasing an additional 214,544 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,138,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,756,000 after purchasing an additional 163,426 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,536,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,956,000 after purchasing an additional 67,186 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,043,000 after purchasing an additional 120,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,921,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,955,000 after buying an additional 81,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions, Inc is a specialty chemicals company. It operates under the Electronics, and Industrial and Specialty segments. The Electronics segment focuses on researching, formulating, and selling specialty chemicals and material process technologies for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to advanced semiconductor packaging.

