Enagas (OTCMKTS:ENGGF) Trading 2.5% Higher

Enagas SA (OTCMKTS:ENGGF – Get Rating) shares rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.50 and last traded at $20.50. Approximately 1,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.
Enagas Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day moving average of $17.12.
About Enagas
Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.
