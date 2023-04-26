ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Trading Up 9.4%

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) shares were up 9.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.97 and last traded at $1.97. Approximately 16,781 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 12,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

ENDRA Life Sciences Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:NDRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.24). On average, research analysts anticipate that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDRA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ENDRA Life Sciences by 61.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 214,766 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $63,000.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

