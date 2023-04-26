Energi (NRG) Price Reaches $0.17 on Top Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Energi has a total market cap of $11.15 million and $148,996.73 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000607 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Energi has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00060463 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00037812 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00018935 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000252 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006680 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 63,957,314 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

