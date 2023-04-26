Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EFOI opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.91. Energy Focus has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $3.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.35.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 172.24% and a negative return on equity of 475.22%. The firm had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Energy Focus

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Energy Focus, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 1.27% of Energy Focus worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of lighting systems and controls. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

