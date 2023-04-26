Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:EFOI opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.91. Energy Focus has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $3.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.35.
Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 172.24% and a negative return on equity of 475.22%. The firm had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 million.
Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of lighting systems and controls. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.
