EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

EnLink Midstream has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. EnLink Midstream has a dividend payout ratio of 69.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect EnLink Midstream to earn $0.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

EnLink Midstream Trading Down 4.8 %

NYSE ENLC opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. EnLink Midstream has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $13.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EnLink Midstream news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $2,389,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 497,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,077.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other EnLink Midstream news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $2,389,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 497,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,077.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 707,107 shares in the company, valued at $8,308,507.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 18,487 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 175,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 24,361 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,225,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,324,000 after purchasing an additional 746,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,723,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,633,000 after purchasing an additional 231,880 shares in the last quarter. 44.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENLC. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.08.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

