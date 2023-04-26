ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in April

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup raised ENN Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get ENN Energy alerts:

ENN Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XNGSY stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.09. The company had a trading volume of 7,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,049. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.33 and a 200 day moving average of $54.88. ENN Energy has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $68.76.

About ENN Energy

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ENN Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENN Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.