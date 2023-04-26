Enochian Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB – Get Rating) were down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 41,889 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 51,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Enochian Biosciences Trading Down 1.7 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENOB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 19,631 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Enochian Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enochian Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Enochian Biosciences by 11.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582 shares in the last quarter. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enochian Biosciences Company Profile

Enochian Biosciences, Inc is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genetically modified cellular and immune-therapy technologies used for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. Its pipeline consists of ENOB-HV-01, ENOB- HV-11, ENOB-HV-12, ENOB-DB-01, ENOB-DC-01, ENOB-DC-11, and ENOB-DC-21.

