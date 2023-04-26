Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. trimmed its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENPH. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $12,063,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $438,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $398,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. Susquehanna raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $242.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday. OTR Global downgraded shares of Enphase Energy to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $286.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.10.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy stock traded down $54.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.34. The company had a trading volume of 17,757,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,242,079. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.67 and a 12-month high of $339.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.01, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $724.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.00 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 80.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

