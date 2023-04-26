EOS (EOS) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.17 Billion

EOS (EOS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. In the last week, EOS has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00003621 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and approximately $90.51 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006753 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003528 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004315 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001086 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,089,340,164 coins and its circulating supply is 1,089,340,163 coins. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

