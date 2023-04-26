Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th.

Equitrans Midstream has decreased its dividend by an average of 30.1% annually over the last three years. Equitrans Midstream has a payout ratio of 95.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Equitrans Midstream to earn $0.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.9%.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Equitrans Midstream Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,554,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,925,188. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.79. Equitrans Midstream has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $355.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.26 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a positive return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ETRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Insider Activity at Equitrans Midstream

In related news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,118 shares in the company, valued at $213,584.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitrans Midstream

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 206,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 21,372 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,311,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after buying an additional 29,595 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equitrans Midstream

(Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.